(FOX Carolina) - Pro-wrestling legend Harley Race passed away Thursday due to complications from lung cancer, the WWE announced.
Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019
Race rose to prominence in the 1970s and 80s wrestling in the National Wrestling Alliance territories.
He joined the WWE in 1986 and became the promotion's first ever "King of the Ring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.