ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after a pair of carjackers stole a woman’s car after tackling her to the ground near Forest Park Tuesday night.
Police said a 26-year-old woman was walking to her home in the 6000 block of Waterman just past 10 p.m. from her car when two men approached her from behind and knocked her to the ground.
The woman told investigators that one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys.
After snagging the victim’s keys, the suspects then fled the scene in the woman's red 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
