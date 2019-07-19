Shooting Generic White Background
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is hospitalized after being shot Friday in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 6700 block of West Park Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and was breathing and partially conscious during transport, but her condition is not currently known.

Homicide detectives were requested to the scene. Shortly before 3 p.m., police said a 57 year old male turned himself in in relation to the incident.

It is unclear what relationship the two had. 

