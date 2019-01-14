WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A school district’s decision ahead of Friday’s snowstorm has residents questioning officials’ judgment.
Students in the Wentzville School District were released two hours early, but staff were required to use sick or leave time if they wanted to beat the snow.
Parents were very happy their children home ahead of the winter weather, saying the district did exactly what they should have for students.
“We believe they have the very best interest for our children,” said Debra Fox, a parent of two students in the district.
But the decisions regarding staff members didn’t make sense to her.
“It's ridiculous why would we not be as concerned for our teachers and our staff as we are for our children,” Fox said.
According to the district, teachers and staff weren't forced to stay, but had to use personal or sick time if they chose to leave early.
“I think that's kind of drastic decision putting staff in harm’s way,” Fox said. “I don't understand why we would put them in a position to not make it home to their families.”
A photo of a car totaled Friday, belonging to a teacher, began drawing attention on social media.
The photo was posted by the Wentzville National Education Association and the group said the teacher is ok after the accident.
Monday, superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain apologized and admitted he made a mistake, saying he never meant to put anyone in harm's way.
“With the data that we had on Thursday evening, the projections showed that if we were to dismiss school two hours early, that would allow us the time to let staff leave in a manner that would allow them to make it home in a safe and timely manner,” Cain said.
Going forward he said he wants parents to know students and staff are his top priority. But Fox says district leaders should have known better.
“I think the predictions were there and they were significant enough that they called it for the kids, so it was significant enough that teachers and staff should have been sent home too,” she said.
The district tells News 4 they're working to adjust their policies to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
With snow predicted later this week, Cain wouldn't say whether new measures will be in place by then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.