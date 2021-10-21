The Climate Prediction Center issued their Winter Outlook for 2021-2022 and it has St. Louis leaning warmer than normal and wetter than normal. This would be for the meteorological Winter months of December through February. And the forecast is largely driven by a La Nina that is expected to persist this Winter. That means cooler than normal water in the equatorial Pacific will impact our jetstream patterns and thus our winter climate (click here to learn more about La Nina).
However, La Nina's impact on St. Louis varies quite a bit from year to year. No two La Nina's are the same for our region and I would expect our winter weather to vary quite a bit from week to week. And while the Climate Prediction Center forecast is leaning towards wetter than normal, that means a combination of anything from rain to snow to ice. But it does mean we're leaning toward an active winter.
Snowfall has varied greatly, as it usually does, the past few years. But four of the last five snow seasons have been below normal. But in January of 2019 we had a big snow around 11" that pumped our snow season total to 24.2". The most recent 30 year averages show 16.6" is average for St. Louis, but we all know it can and will vary greatly. So the week to week forecasts will be the key and we'll be in the 4Warn storm center working hard to help you plan around those storms.
Click here for the Climate Prediction Center's Winter Outlook
