This Evening: Falling Through the 70s. A beautiful August evening! Partly cloudy with relatively low humidity.
Tonight: Low 63. Mostly clear and dry. Nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
Tuesday: High 82. Partly cloudy with relatively low humidity. Nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal for early August.
Wednesday: Low 62/High 83. Mostly sunny. Temperatures remain cooler than normal.
Thursday: Low 64/High 86. Mostly sunny.
Friday: Low 67/High 89. The warm-up beings. Partly cloudy and more humid.
Saturday: Low 71/High 93. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sunday: Low 76/High 95. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Monday: Low 77/High 94. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 20% chance of rain and storms.
