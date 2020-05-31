FERGUSON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- "Hands up, don't shoot."
Those words filled the streets in Ferguson Saturday afternoon as protesters marched outside of the Ferguson Police Department. Police Chief Jason Armstrong was spotted in the crowd of protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.
Floyd was arrested outside of a Minnesota store Monday. Cellphone video captured a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck while he was pinned to the floor.
"I can't breathe, man," Floyd can be heard saying in the new video. "Please, let me stand. Please, man."
His death set of a series of protests across the nation.
Non-profit Heroic Imagination captured the moment when protesters and Ferguson police officers kneeled for over nine minutes in solidarity of Floyd.
An HIP intern was filming a protest in Ferguson, MO at the police station when this happened.... As the protest leader called for a 9 1/2 minute knee in honor of George Floyd; Ferguson police of every color also took a knee in joint honor with protest. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/6iN0dMroby— Heroic Imagination (@HIPorg) May 31, 2020
The protest had been peaceful throughout the day until late Saturday. An organizer of the day's peaceful protest told the group the planned marches were done, and for everyone to go home, around 10:00 p.m. Many people left, but others arrived.
