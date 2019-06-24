What is a Weather Alert Day?

Weather Alert days are advance notice on weather that could impact your safety. Weather Alert Days are declared by the 4Warn Storm Team before we go into Storm Mode, typically days ahead of time. So, 4Warn Weather Alert Days will help draw your attention to the days when much of the area will have a threat for severe weather, flooding, snow, ice, extreme heat or cold...weather that could impact your safety.

What you’ll see on News 4:

You’ll see the weather alert symbol on a particular day of the 7-day forecast. You’ll also hear the 4Warn Storm Team refer to certain days as “Weather Alert Days”. As always when we near the storm threat we will have detailed forecast information on the KMOV weather app and KMOV.com.

What’s the difference between a Weather Alert Day and Storm Mode?

A weather alert day is advance notice, typically days ahead of time. Storm Mode means we have dangerous weather happening or imminent.

Why are you doing this?

With many people watching our newscasts distracted with a laptop, tablet or phone, we want to add a layer of advance notice on weather that could impact your safety. A simple glance at the 7-day will allow you to see days when we might need to go into Storm Mode and what day you’ll want to get weather updates.