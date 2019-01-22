This Afternoon: Near 40. Scattered showers late. Breezy. Winds: South 15-25 mph.
This Evening: Low 40s. Rain likely. Winds: South 15-25 mph.
Tonight: 30s. Rain likely. Winds: West 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Wednesday: Falling into the 20s. Morning rain may switch to some flurries, freezing rain or drizzle before ending. A dry afternoon, breezy and cold with a wind chill in the teens. Winds: West 15-25 mph.
