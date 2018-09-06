ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri ranks third among the top 10 states with bullying problems, according to WalletHub.
With back-to-school season upon us and 19 percent of high school students reported being bullies on school property.
The WalletHub released 2018’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems. Analysts compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from “bullying-incident rate” to “truancy costs for schools” to “share of high school students bullied online”.
Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in Missouri (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):
• 8th – % of High School Students Bullied on School Property
• 6th – % of High School Students Bullied Online
• 28th – % of High School Students Who Attempted Suicide
•18th – Cost of Truancy for Schools Due to Bullying
• 9th – Student-to-Counselor Ratio
• 1st – State Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies
• 2nd – State Anti-Cyberbullying Laws Requiring School Policy
For a full report, click here.
