ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pharmacies across the country are preparing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens, told News 4 once a vaccine is available to the general public, customers will be able to schedule an appointment to get it. He said Walgreens will encourage people to make appointments in advance.
He said they don’t expect it to be made available to the general population until early spring.
