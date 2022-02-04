Volunteers partner with Urban League to help seniors, veterans dig out from snow storm

A group of teens spent their snow day giving back to the community in the form of snow shovels, following a major winter storm that dumped more than 7" of snow on St. Louis.
Volunteers with the Federation of Block Units, an auxiliary of the Urban League, spent the day in North St. Louis County and North City helping to clear driveways for those in need.
"I'm going to be able to get out of my driveway today!" Kea Daniels-Person said, after learning of the volunteer effort.
The group of teens volunteering said the day can be exhausting, but is rewarding.
"It's a good way to get outside and known your neighbors and other people in the community, but it's also a way to also stay connected with the people around you," Savannah Grimmett said.
Grimmett, 15, said the work allows her to go home feeling like contributed in a positive way to her community and helped improve different neighborhoods.
"I don't want to look back and feel like I didn't help people when I was growing up when I could," she said.
The group brings shovels, scrapers and salt to help clear driveways and cars of snow and ice. Then, they lay salt down to ensure homeowners are safe while navigating to their cars.
"It really helps an awful, awful lot," Marvin Phillips said. "Because you've got a lot of people that need to get medicine to them, of course the mail and them just getting out and enjoying themselves."
Phillips' helped sign his grandmother up through the Federation of Block Units and was home Friday morning when volunteers stopped by.
"I think it sets a great precedent," he said. "To have young people doing this, we need more of it, definitely."
The group is able to clear between two and three driveways an hour.
"I'm glad to see them out, doing something productive and helping out the neighborhood, so it's a great thing," Kea Daniels-Person said.
Anyone seeking services must be a Federation of Block Unit member. You can become a member by visiting www.ULSTL.com, by calling the Federation of Block Units Office at 314-391-5688 or emailing federation@urbanleague-stl.org.
