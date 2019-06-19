COLORADO (CNN ) --They started out throwing baseballs and ended up throwing punches.
Several injuries were reported Saturday at a youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado including one seriously.
It was a game involving 7-year-olds but it wasn't the kids who were fighting.
The Lakewood Police Department said on Facebook that "coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other."
Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.
Police are still working to identify the man in a white shirt and teal shorts.
There were no reports of any children getting hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.