STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man convicted of murder who escaped from a county jail in Oklahoma has been apprehended in Missouri.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Callen Stephens says that 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker was taken into custody about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at an extended-stay motel in St. Louis.
Authorities say Walker escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday after he assumed the identity of a cellmate who was being released on bond. Walker, also known as "Notty G," was serving a life prison sentence for first-degree murder out of Oklahoma County and was housed temporarily at the Payne County Jail for a court appearance.
Federal marshals say Walker made his way to St. Louis with the help of a female accomplice. Details about the woman weren't immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.