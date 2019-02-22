ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Deputies in St. Clair County are asking for help locating a vehicle after a man was critically injured in a late-night hit-and-run Thursday.
A 38-year-old man was walking in the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue in the State Park Place neighborhood when he was struck around 11:30 p.m., according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. He was then taken to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, speeding away from the incident scene towards Black Lane. The witnesses said the truck may have some chrome trim and a loud exhaust.
Anyone with information about the truck or the drive is asked to contract the sheriff’s department at 618-825-2052.
