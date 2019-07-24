ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash caused a backup along westbound Interstate 70 at the Blanchette Bridge Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. and appeared to close at least two lanes of the interstate. Traffic was seen backed up past Interstate 270.
The crash was cleared from the interstate and traffic was seen flowing once again around 11 a.m.
