ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three lanes of southbound Interstate 270 were closed near Page in St. Louis County during the morning rush hour.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger said a serious crash on the interstate is causing big delays.
Hettiger said Lindbergh and Route 141 are the best alternates during the lane closures.
Traffic appeared to be flowing once again on a majority of the lanes before 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.