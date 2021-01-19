ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of westbound Interstate 270 are closed due to a Tuesday morning crash involving a semi truck.
Emergency crews blocked all lanes near West Florissant just past 8:30 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit. Traffic was backed up for three hours as of 9:50 a.m.
News 4 will update the story once all lanes reopen.
(0) comments
