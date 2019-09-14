ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting in south St. Louis City that left one person dead.
Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 5200 block of Tennessee in the Carondelet neighborhood and found four people shot at in a vehicle.
Police said one man was fatally shot and three other victims were taken to a hospital. Authorities said one of the three victims, a man, was in critical condition.
Around this time last year, the Carondelet neighborhood had witnessed one homicide. There's been four homicides in the neighborhood so far this year.
"There is this lack of a social well-being and people are kind of lost," homeowner Keith Crawford said.
Pam Boyd is the alderwoman for the 27th ward that Crawford lives in; North Point, Baden, Mark Twain, Walnut Park East and West. Boyd said there has been an increase in crime in these areas.
"In Walnut Park East? We are seeing an increase," Boyd said. "When I say an increase, we had four murders last year and now we are at 10."
Boyd said the increase in crime warrants a need for Board Bill 106. The bill was discussed on Friday and calls for the firearm dealers to report failed background checks when someone tries to purchase a firearm within city limits.
"What we were looking at was how to bring about some kind of action because right now there is nothing in place," Boyd said. "Right now, our hands are tied because it is from the state and we can't do anything as a city."
The alderwoman believes the solution is getting guns out of the wrong hands. She said the bill is not taking away people's Second Amendment right, rather it's aimed at those who abuse it.
"This is a community issue. It's not a police issue," Boyd said. "It's not just your issue. It's a community issue."
Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and aren't releasing any information about potential suspects.
