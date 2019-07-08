Summer is a great season for outdoor activities such as swimming, barbequing, and gardening. It is the perfect time to spruce up your garden, grown vegetables, plant new flowers or shrubs, and tend to your lawn.
As you work on manicuring your lawn and landscape, you may have noticed ruts, runs, or mounds of dirt on your lawn,
Unfortunately, destructive pests such as moles can wreak havoc on your lawn and destroy all of your hard work by tunneling through your yard and your garden. If you’ve noticed runs or mounds of dirt that are blemishing your hard work, then you may have moles living and tunneling under your lawn.
What are Moles?
Moles are insectivores or insect-eating animals that belong to the same family as bats and shrews. They vary in size from 6 to 8 inches and weigh 3 to 6 ounces, with elongated necks and snouts, as well as short necks. Moles also have large paddle-like feet, equipped with large claws for efficient digging, tiny eyes, and lack external ears. They typically have fur that is brown, black, or gray and are rarely seen because they live underground.
Moles have a litter of two to six young per year from mid- April through May.
Although they are mostly blind, moles can detect both dark and light. Moles will make their dens under buildings, trees, and sidewalks and may be made up of a variety of chambers that are connected to runways. These runways provide them with a way to get from their living areas to their hunting grounds, where they forage for earthworms, insect, grubs, and larvae.
The shallow tunnels near the surface are the tunnels moles use for hunting, while the deeper runways provide moles with protection from predators such as coyotes, snakes, skunks, hawks, and foxes.
How to Tell If Your Lawn is Infested with Moles
Jeff Phillips, President of Blue Chip Pest Services, said moles are typically an issue for St. Louis homeowners from March to November, and periodically in the winter when the ground unfreezes. Phillip said moles do not pose a threat to people or pets, and they mainly damage the yard and garden. Their tunnels not only look unsightly, but they can also damage root systems and cause your grass or landscaping to die.
“The worse thing they can cause is a twisted ankle when someone is walking through the yard or cutting grass,” Phillips said, due to the tunnels they dig in lawns and mulch areas of the property.
Phillips said the most common sign that you have moles in your yard is if you see runs in your grass and the mulch areas around your house where the earth will be pushed up. “Other common signs will be ruts from tunnels that were left too long and collapsed,” Phillips said. If the ground is dry, moles will tend to dig deeper into the ground. When they can’t get through, they’ll push the dirt out of the hole creating mounds of dirt in your yard.
Should You Treat Moles Yourself?
For most homeowners, it is tempting to try and take care of your mole problem yourself. But before you go to your local store to purchase mole treatments or traps, it is crucial to understand what it takes to control your mole problem.
Without consistent treatment and the proper knowledge, you may end up sinking your money into treatments that won’t produce the results you are looking for. If the bait or traps aren’t placed at an active tunnel, the chances of them being effective are slim, wasting your time and your money.
“Homeowners can be successful in mole control, but it requires a lot of persistence and or expertise,” Phillips said. He said many homeowners will attempt to use treatments such as filling the runs with water, mothballs, or using sonic devices that put vibrations into the ground that claim to deter moles, which Phillips said have all been debunked as ineffective. Grub control is another home remedy that is ineffective because moles primarily eat earthworms, not grubs.
Phillips said controlling moles requires dedication as well as the knowledge of where to place the traps and how to identify active runs so that your bait placements, which is primarily used for mole control, are effective.
Benefits of Using Professional Mole Extermination Services
At Blue Chip Pest Services, their team of mole extermination experts will combine traps and baiting practices to help you eliminate your mole invasion so that you can restore your lawn to its former glory. “We’re going to come out evaluate the yard and the very first time out we’re going to place traps around the yard,” Phillips said.
After the traps have been placed at active runs, Phillips said his team will return within a few days to a week from their first visit. During this second visit, they will re-evaluate the yard, checking for new activity, and checking the traps for any catches. Phillips said they will then remove the traps and use a baiting approach at the active runs.
He said the bait they use looks, tastes, and smells like earthworms. This bait will attract the moles, giving them a lethal dose and ultimately killing them in their habitat. Blue Chip Pest Services’ mole control program includes treatments every other month from spring to fall, where they will trap or treat for moles on each visit and push down inactive runs. If you see mole activity in between visits, you can contact Blue Chip Pest Services, and they will come out to take care of it.
With Blue Chip Pest Services, you can count on their expertise to effectively treat your mole problem to help you regain your beautiful lawn so that you can enjoy it for the summer. Don’t waste your time on mole control gimmicks and take the guesswork on where to place the traps or bait by contacting Blue Chip Pest Services today to learn more about their mole control treatment.
