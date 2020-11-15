ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 wants to help make the season a little brighter for you and your family this year.
Every weekday morning starting at 6:00 a.m., tune in for your chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.
We'll announce four winners every hour! Just watch for the secret word, then enter by clicking on this link. Click here to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.