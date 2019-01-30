The KMOV Apple Watch and Win Sweepstakes
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The KMOV Apple Watch and Win Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at approximately 6:00 A.M. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Thursday, January 31, 2019 and ends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. C.T. each weekday of the sweepstakes to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): KMOV-TV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63102
Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion.
ENTRY: There are two ways to enter:
1. Watch News 4 This Morning every weekday from Thursday, January 31, 2019 through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from approximately 6:00-7:00 a.m. C.T. An audio and visual announcement will provide the Word of the Day. Once you have the Word of the Day, open the KMOV News App on your smartphone or tablet, select the “Apple Watch Sweepstakes” tab and fill out the form, including the correct Word of the Day, to receive one (1) entry. If you do not already have the KMOV App, download it by searching ‘KMOV’ in the Apple Store or Google Play store.
2. Watch News 4 This Morning every weekday from Thursday, January 31, 2019 through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from approximately 6:00-7:00 a.m. C.T. An audio and visual announcement will provide the Word of the Day. Once you have the Word of the Day, go to https://www.kmov.com/community/sweepstakes_and_promotions/apple_watch_sweepstakes/ and complete the entry form, including the correct Word of the Day, to receive one (1) entry.
Each weekday’s Word of the Day expires at 11:59 a.m. C.T. the day that it airs. Entries submitted using an expired Word of the Day are not eligible. Non-winning entries will not be rolled over to subsequent weekday drawings.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per user per Word of the Day, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.
Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MO or IL, in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis – Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Thursday, January 31, 2019 through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at approximately 12:01 p.m. C.T., KMOV will select one (1) winner via random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct Word of the Day. Each weekday winner (twenty [20] winners total) will receive one (1) Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) in Space Gray with Black Sport Band (approximate retail value: $279.99). One (1) prize per household.
Weekday winners will be notified via phone and/or email at approximately 12:30 p.m. C.T. each weekday from Thursday, January 31, 2019 through Wednesday, February 27, 2019, and will also be announced on News 4 This Morning at 6:00 a.m. C.T. each morning following winner selection. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at KMOV’s address (1 Memorial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63102) by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct Word of the Day. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KMOV and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KMOV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that KMOV believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see KMOV’s privacy policy at https://www.kmov.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, March 8, 2019. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If prize is forfeited, an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct Word of the Day. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, March 18, 2019 to Winners’ List/ Apple Watch and Win Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address above.
KMOV’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook Vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.