ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A grand re-opening was held Wednesday for the giant Amoco sign at Clayton and Skinker in St. Louis City.
The sign has stood overlooking St. Louis, Richmond Heights and Clayton since the 1930s. The gas station is now owned by Wallis Oil.
"I just want to say thank you so much for making this big investment in St. Louis. We know you have a big investment here, we know you've worked much of your life right here,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
The big sign was phased out in 1998 after a merger with BP.
