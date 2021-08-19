ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some of the best gymnasts in the country will be coming to the Enterprise Center in October!
Team USA members Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner will take to the floor on Oct. 15 for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. In addition, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee will also perform.
The tour is described as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.” The gymnasts will perform some of their famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by clicking here. Fans who purchase a Gold Squad Premium Upgrade will have an opportunity to dance in the show finale with the gymnasts.
