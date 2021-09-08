Taylor Holt is an award-winning journalist who anchors News 4 This Morning on the weekends, as well as reports during the week. She joined the team in September of 2021. Taylor is a proud Chicago-born and raised girl, and is excited to continue growing her Midwest roots in the great city of St. Louis.
Before coming to KMOV, she was the weekend anchor and reporter for two years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she covered a wide variety of stories and events, including the Iowa Caucuses. Prior to that she was a fill-in anchor and reporter in Duluth, Minnesota for four years.
Taylor knew she wanted to be a journalist at a young age. She had the opportunity in high school to be a youth reporter for a media-based company in New York, exploring the issue of gun violence in Chicago. Finding solutions to the issue is one cause that is close to her. She graduated from DePaul University in June 2014, and later, interned at WGN-TV.
In her career, she’s had the opportunity to host events, including the American Heart Association’s Annual Gala in Iowa, as well as doing motivational talks at schools.
In her off-time, she loves spending time with her 5-year-old Shorkie, Jupiter. When she’s not hanging out with her, she loves exploring the outdoors, taking in a play at a local theatre, breaking a sweat in the gym, or writing poetry. Taylor became a certified yoga instructor in the Fall of 2020, and loves teaching and taking yoga and dance cardio classes, as well.
She is excited to continue her passion of telling stories, meeting new people and being able to give others a voice. You can connect with Taylor on Facebook or Twitter, or email her at Taylor.holt@kmov.com.
