Susan came to St. Louis from Little Rock, Arkansas where she was the lead investigative reporter at KARK-TV.
Notably, Susan’s work uncovered Arkansas State Police’s growing use of PIT maneuvers which sometimes ended in deadly wrecks. Her reporting made international headlines and led to changes within the department so the maneuvers now conform with deadly use of force policies.
Her in-depth reporting on crime and corruption resulted in changes to city, county, and state policies.
Susan started her career in in Lansing, Michigan as an anchor/reporter at WILX-TV. She graduated from Boston College’s communication honors program and has a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.
Outside the office, you can catch Susan traveling with friends, playing tennis, or hanging out with her dog Lily.
