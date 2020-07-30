NEW BADEN, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A few weeks ago we introduced you to Hoyt, a local 6-year-old who decided to write and deliver his own paper!
He said he just likes making people happy with his 'Noos Papre.'
Well the KMOV Surprise Squad thought maybe Hoyt could use a little help.
You can find Hoyt on Facebook and YouTube. He's also hosting an online fundraiser where $7 of every purchase is being donated to New Baden Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.