ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Roughly 1,500 students from St. Louis, Jennings and Normandy took part in a summit on Friday Centene Corporation arranged with the help of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The event, held at the University of Missouri St. Louis campus, featured Aeneas Williams, the former Rams Cornerback, talking about gun violence in St. Louis communities.
WATCH: 'We must change this'; Shocking response after Hall of Famer asks students impacted by gun violence to stand
Victoria Cole knows about gun violence. The Jennings High School student lost her brother to gun violence six years ago.
"I don't think a 14-year-old should have to think this much about staying alive," Cole said, who knows she has to take precautions now. "I just stay in the house and stay away from people that I know that are into that type of behavior."
Cole participated in the 28th Strong Young Strong Communities summit. They're held across the country and aim to reduce violence, bullying, drug abuse and teen pregnancy.
"We're trying to change our community one young person at a time and it works," said Darrell Green, an NFL Hall of Famer. "[It's] not going to be overnight but you've got to believe ... got to have hope ... got to believe in these kids got to trust them and got to let them know you love them."
After meeting in the main auditorium, the students broke off into smaller groups. That was their time to have their voices heard and to have more meaningful discussions about finding solutions to the gun violence problem.
