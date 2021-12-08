ARNOLD (KMOV.com) -- Local families saw a need to help foster families. Now, Foster Together has opened in Arnold to help those families.
The nonprofit store will allow foster parents, kids and teens to get things they need. Everything at the store comes from donations.
Those wanting to help the store stock up on items can get more info here.
