JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri released its guidelines for schools as they prepare to reopen for the fall.
There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopening being issued at this time. However, there may be local ordinances that school leaders and health officials should keep in mind when making plans to reopen schools.
[RELATED: These are the guidelines for St. Louis schools to reopen]
Screening
How should K-12 schools screen students for COVID-19?
Parents should monitor their children for the following symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- New loss of taste or smell
- New runny nose or congestion
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days
Students with symptoms should not come to school and parents should contact their healthcare provider.
For students who test positive for COVID-19, they are allowed to return to school at least 10 days after they developed symptoms and have no fever and no new symptoms.
Children with a known close contact to the virus should stay home for 14 days and return to school when the health department approves so.
Should schools screen students for COVID-19 onsite?
Children should be visually inspected for signs and symptoms of illness as they enter the school and/or classroom. School leaders may also elect to perform additional symptom or temperature screening at school, but should ensure those procedures do not force bottlenecks at building entry points, creating unnecessary situations where students cannot maintain adequate physical distance from one another.
How should K-12 schools screen staff members for COVID-19?
Physical Distancing
What physical distancing measures should K-12 schools have in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19?
Schools should assign students to groups and limit their exposure to other groups within the building. This means that students should stay with the same group of students and adults throughout the day. If classes must rotate, schools should consider rotating teachers, rather than moving groups of students throughout the school building. Strict adherence to a specific size of student groups should be discouraged, as this may limit the ability to provide in-person education. Schools should also implement and enforce assigned seating, and keep records of those seating charts to assist with identifying close contacts in the event a member of the school community is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Grouping may not be feasible for middle and high school students and thus, assigned seating can help to reduce contacts among older students. Other physical distancing measures to consider:
• Schools should limit the mixing of groups of students to the extent possible.
• Students should be spaced as far apart as possible. Six feet apart is best; when that’s not possible, schools should make efforts to ensure a minimum of three feet of space between students.
• Desks should be placed facing forward in the same direction so students do not sit face-to-face.
• Schools should place physical distancing markers and cues throughout the building, which will remind and prompt students to remain six feet apart in areas where they are not stationary, such as hallways, cafeterias, restrooms and other locations where lines assemble.
• Schools should require hand hygiene before and after students move from one space to another within the building. Proper hand hygiene information can be found here and should be shared with students of all ages.
How should physical distancing take place on a school bus?
Children taking school buses may not be able to social distance, however, strategies to reduce contact on buses and risk of infection can include:
• Screening of COVID-19 symptoms at home prior to getting on the bus.
• Encouraging hand hygiene upon boarding the bus.
• Assigning students to seats so contacts are stable.
• Seating siblings together.
• Loading the bus from back to front.
• Encouraging the use of face masks during transport.
• Having windows open when safe and weather-permitting.
• Providing bus drivers and monitors onboard with personal protective equipment, such as face masks and face shields and/or eye protection, as long as these do not impair driving.
• Installing physical barriers such as plexiglass between the driver and students, if feasible.
Schools may also ask families that are able to transport their students to and from school or arrange for carpools, when possible, to reduce the number of students riding buses in the upcoming school year.
How should physical distancing take place during meal times?
Keep students in groups during meal times and, when possible, have students eat in their classrooms rather than moving through the school building. Schools may consider bringing meals directly to classrooms but should make efforts to ensure nutritional value and appealing menu choices are not sacrificed. For older students, multiple separate lunch periods may be created and alternate locations, such as an outdoor environment or large indoor spaces (e.g. gymnasium), may be used for lunches with proper supervision.
How should physical distancing take place during recess and physical education?
Physical activity during recess and physical education class is important for a child’s physical, mental and emotional health. Students should engage in these activities with their primary cohorts (to the extent possible) to reduce the number of contacts. Multiple cohorts could have recess at the same time, as long as they are playing in separate areas of the playground. If possible, individual equipment used during recess and physical education (e.g. balls, jump ropes) could be separated by group to reduce the need for disinfecting between uses. If that is not possible, individual equipment should be cleaned between uses. Stationary playground equipment does not need to be cleaned, with the exception of handrails and other high touch surfaces, which should be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines. Schools should require hand hygiene before and after recess and physical education.
Are there other creative ways schools can arrange for physical distancing?
School leaders should consider leveraging space in innovative ways. Large spaces, such as multi-purpose rooms and auditoriums could be marked and utilized to account for appropriate physical distancing. The risk of transmitting the virus outdoors is much lower, so schools may also consider using outdoor learning spaces more often.
How should physical distancing take place during music class, given the conversation around the higher rate of COVID-19 transmission during singing?
In local areas with ongoing community transmission, chorus and band classes should be controlled. School leaders should be advised that the risk of transmission during music and band classes increases in older grades. When considering music classes, ensure that students remain in groups and are appropriately physically distanced. Holding these classes outdoors would be a safe alternative. When grouping students and/or physical distancing cannot occur, consider alternative music classes such as virtual instruction, music technology, music theory, and music appreciation.
Masks/Face Coverings
Should K-12 students and staff wear face coverings?
Face coverings are an important strategy to reduce transmission of coronavirus, primarily by reducing the spread of infection from the wearer to those around. Young children may have difficulty complying with the proper use of face coverings and may have increased face touching, mask chewing, mask trading, and other behavior that could increase risk of infection. For this reason, continuous usage of face coverings is not recommended for young children. Older children, such as those in middle and high school, are likely to be able to follow guidance regarding proper mask usage. Additionally, these students are less easily cohorted. Thus, the use of face coverings can provide an additional layer of protection against the spread of infection.
Face coverings should be considered for all age groups during periods when students are not grouped together or cannot physically distance (e.g. in hallways or during entry and dismissal periods). As noted above, it is also appropriate for all students to wear masks or face coverings while riding the bus. Schools should consider how to best deliver training to students on the safe and proper use of masks, accounting for the training most appropriate for the age group. Local leaders are encouraged to stay informed about CDC guidance and recommendations on face coverings.
Should K-12 staff members wear face coverings?
It is recommended that school leaders require school staff members to wear face coverings, as the data indicates COVID-19 transmission is more likely from adult to student, than from student to adult. Face coverings should be worn by staff members at all times when they are in close proximity to students or other staff members. In lecture formats, where the teacher is stationary and appropriately physically distanced from students, face coverings may not be necessary. In some circumstances, such as when working with young children or deaf or hard of hearing students, the need to convey facial expressions and mouth movements is important; in these circumstances, the use of a clear face shield is preferred to no face covering at all. As noted above, bus drivers and monitors onboard a school bus should wear personal protective equipment. Any teacher or staff member who is working closely with symptomatic children must wear medical grade masks and eye protections to ensure that staff are protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.