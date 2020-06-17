JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The head of Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said during the Tuesday press briefing that the state is ending its waiver of work-search requirements for those getting unemployment.
Anna Hui, head of Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, said the state will also begin charging employers' accounts for unemployment claims on July 5. She also encouraged employers to report those workers who were furloughed but will not return to work.
Her statements came as the State of Missouri reopened completely on Tuesday.
READ: Missouri nursing homes no longer under restrictions as state reopens
She said it's time for employers and workers to have conversations about how to safely return to work now that the state has fully reopened.
State unemployment payments have been supplemented by a $600 weekly payment for every worker on unemployment under the federal CARES Act.
The work-search requirement will also return July 5. She said federal unemployment benefits have paid two-thirds of their recipients more than they earned working.
Many workers have already returned to jobs as the state continues to rebound economically from the COVID-19 shutdown.
