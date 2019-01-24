A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was shot and killed during an accidental shooting in south St. Louis.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Ave. That's about three blocks north of Carondelet Park.
Police tell News 4 the female officer was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting took place.
Chief Hayden tells News 4 the officer was shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Police say the off-duty female officer was 24-years-old. The female office was with the department for 2 years.
This is a developing story, News 4 will update you as we learn more.
