TOWN AND COUNTRYThere is a big need for your blood and platelet donations right now. The American Red Cross says they are facing an extreme shortage.
After the hurricans out east in September, and the wildfires in California in November, the American Red Cross says they are 22,000 units of blood short.
The American Red Cross says it's pretty typical for the holidays to be a slow time for donations, but one St. Louis family makes it a Black Friday tradition to donate, instead of shop.
The Hopkins Family has been keeping their tradition going strong for the last 7 years. This year, dad Mike, son Luke and daughter-in-law Lorisa, showed up to donate.
"It's a way to give back. I think a lot of times when we go shopping it's for things that people want, but this something that obviously people need, so we feel privilaged to be able to provide that," said Mike Hopkins.
"If you can help out do it for sure, don't just opt out because you don't really feel like it," said Luke Hopkins.
"I think it's good to give back instead of going out and trying to fight the masses for shopping," said Lorisa Hopkins.
There are 8 different donation centers across the St. Louis area. You can find open appointments to donate Monday-Sunday. To book your appointment, click here.
