Kiara Harper and Aydan Morris

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Kiara Harper and Aydan Morris, left, who went missing Friday. 

SPANISH LAKE (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department found a 19-year-old girl and a toddler who went missing Friday. 

Kiara Harper and 5-month-old Aydan Morris were found safely Saturday afternoon.

