ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department is launching a campaign on Friday titled "Get the Facts on the COVID-19 Vaccine" to motivate county residents to get vaccinated who might be hesitant.
The campaign debuts with four videos featuring St. Louis County Council members Rita Days and Shalonda Webb and retired DPH nurse Barbara Forde, DPH administrator Will Bogan III. In the unscripted videos, the individuals share why they decided to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department says they plan to release more than two dozen videos in the future featuring a wide variety of county residents, including health professionals, researchers, community leaders and members of vulnerable communities, including communities of color.
Councilwoman Webb represents District 4, which includes Florissant, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Spanish Lake and a small part of Hazelwood.
"I wanted to appeal to our community to their sense of compassion, their hearts and also explain to them the urgency of getting vaccinated," said Councilwoman Webb.
Webb says her constituents who are mostly without WiFi and transportation, need same day registration and vaccination.
Dr. Faisal Khan with St. Louis County Health says the county is working to offer vaccines just feet from homes.
"Over the next two weeks, we will also begin deploying smaller mobile units of vaccinators that can go to smaller events to create a pop up vaccination site," said Dr. Khan.
You will be able to find the campaign videos shared across on the county's social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.