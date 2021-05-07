ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurant owners in both St. Louis City and County say despite guidelines changing to allow full capacity, they simply can't accomplish that because of other restrictions still in place.
All tables must remain six feet apart, which is causing some restaurant owners to keep their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity. With limited capacity, short staff and Mother's Day on Sunday, you should expect a wait at most places.
"On a beautiful day like today, we will more than likely be on a wait for the patio, even at lunch during the week. We're certainly on waits on the weekend," said John Witte, director of operations at Square One Brewery and Distillery in Lafayette Square.
He says this weekend in particular, people should expect to wait.
"The dining room is completely booked and so we don't really have the patio capacity if the storms come like they say. So that does kind of hamper our ability to handle walk-ins," Witte said.
Square One is still operating at 50 percent capacity. Witte says they've actually done the best profit-wise in the last two weeks than they have in years. He says he's prioritizing customer and employee safety by keeping the 50 percent.
For Herbie's in downtown Clayton, it's a similar story.
"We cannot go above 50 percent with the current restrictions because of six feet apart," Owner Aaron Teitelbaum said.
Teitelbaum says they too are full for Mother's Day brunch reservations. In addition to limiting guests, Teitelbaum says the restaurant industry as a whole is experiencing staff shortages, which is slowing things down.
So, if you're planning to dine out this weekend or in the near future, restaurant owners are just asking for some patience.
"Be patient and be kind, do know that we're trying to also provide a work environment for the people we do have. I know restaurants are closing because they can't find staff and that doesn't help either," Teitelbaum continued.
Don't forget, there is still a mask mandate in both St. Louis City and County. Masks aren't required outdoors, but are required if you go inside a building.
Restaurant owners also recommend you plan ahead and try to make a reservation.
