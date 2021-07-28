Mayor Tishaura Jones would not answer KMOV's questions Wednesday about whether or not she has any plans to get rid of the mask mandate, though a spokesperson for her office did.
“The mask mandate was put in place on the recommendations of the medical and health experts of the St. Louis metropolitan pandemic task force and no, not at this moment," said Nick Desideri, spokesperson for Jones.
Desideri said Jones is also still deciding whether she will force city workers to get vaccinated.
Board of Aldermen president Lewis Reed argues Jones is playing politics with this mask mandate.
“If it was about a mask mandate she would have just issued a flat mask mandate, but instead of issuing a mask mandate she issued that, but then she followed it up with a list of things to attempt to get at some of the federal funds," said Reed.
Reed is referring to this proclamation sent out alongside the newly reinstated mask mandate in St. Louis City. It includes giving the mayor power to work with the health director to 'incur such expenses as he deems necessary to assist residents of the city of St. Louis in maintaining their current housing and living conditions' and 'to protect and maintain public safety.'
“She can put a mask mandate in place, but do not use that as a means to overreach and to begin to try to spin unappropriated federal dollars," said Reed.
That's the $168 million the city has received as federal covid-19 relief money and has been debating how to spend.
“I have faith she’s making decisions based on medical and scientific information and she really probably has the best interest of people in mind," said St. Louis resident Katherine Douglass.
Reed said the board of aldermen could vote to overturn the mandate like the county council did Tuesday, but he does not see that happening.
