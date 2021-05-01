ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders have a big funding decision to make and it involves spending more than $500 million. St. Louis City's Mayor Tishaura Jones formed the Stimulus Advisory Board which will advise city officials where the community needs the money the most.
Dozens of government officials, investors and community members, who make up that board, met Saturday to discuss how this money could be distributed once it arrives.
The money is coming from the federal government and it's part of the stimulus relief package. $517 million is on its way to St. Louis in a few weeks, and city leaders have discretion over where it'll be spent.
"We have to seize this opportunity looking through an equity lens. We cannot go backwards and do what's been done before and wind up with an inequitable distribution of relief here," Sandra Moore said.
Moore, Managing Director and Chief Impact Officer with Advantage Capital, is one of the many members of the advisory board. She says planning and preparing for how this money will be used is crucial in making sure it's used productively.
"St. Louis is a valuable piece of property for this nation, and we as a community need to use that $500 million to make this the jewel like that Gateway Arch is," Hosea King explained.
King, a St. Louis native, Navy veteran, and photographer, says he hopes the money is used right. He tells News 4, he wants to see some of that money used for criminal reform. "When you decrease the crime, people will feel safer, and the money will come into the city, and the buildings will see rehab," King said.
Monica Allen, who's originally from Chicago, but calls St. Louis home, says she wants to see where this money is actually going. "I wanna see the money that comes into the community actually make a difference and be able to help the community. Sometimes when you get that large amount of money you don't know where it went," Allen continued.
Allen says specifically, she'd like some of the $500 million to go towards education, criminal justice reform and homeless shelters. All of which, were mentioned as a priority for the Stimulus Advisory Board.
"Our job as a stimulus advisory committee is really to make sure we're listening to community, we are taking feedback of community, and putting that into some tangible, actionable items," Megan Ellyia-Green said.
Ellyia-Green, St. Louis City's 15th Ward Alderwoman, says making good, efficient use of this money is crucial for the city's recovery out of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the future.
"If we're able to streamline those different funding sources that are coming through to make the biggest collective impact, this could just have a dramatic, transformational impact on our city. It could impact a generation," the alderwoman continued.
The city will get the first $50 million in a few weeks. It will then get the rest of the more than $500 million over the next couple years.
