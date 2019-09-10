ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis-area restaurants have been named some of the best new restaurants by ‘Bon Appetit' magazine.
Balkan Treat Box, which began as a food truck in 2017 before opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Webster Groves earlier this year, and Savage, which is located at 2655 Ann Avenue, were named two of the 50 nominees for ‘America’s Best New Restaurants.’
According to ‘Bon Appetit,’ the 50 nominees will be narrowed down to a final ‘hot 10 list’ on Sept. 17.
