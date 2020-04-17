Members of the City of St. Charles police and fire departments stood in solidarity with community healthcare workers on Friday, as both continue the fight against COVID-19.
The departments created a sign that was hung from the ladder of a city fire truck reading, "Thank You Healthcare Workers!" Numerous police cars, fire trucks and ambulances flashed their emergency lights at noon on Friday outside the entrance of S-S-M Health St. Joseph Hospital, as healthcare workers came outside to see what was going on.
"The city of St. Charles appreciates our healthcare workers, our firefighters, our police officers and this is just our token of appreciation to say they're on the front lines just like we are and we appreciate what they do, day in and day out," said Fire Chief George Sheets.
Healthcare workers waved, exchanged applause and took pictures with the first responders in the background. The departments brought several pizzas for hospital workers to enjoy, too.
"We're a team here," St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. "We all work together, when there's a crisis everybody answers together. It's not about personalities, it's about getting the job done for the city and they do an excellent job."
