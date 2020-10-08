WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Wentzville Schnucks shopper is now $6.9 million richer!
The Missouri Lottery said a ticket sold at the Schnucks at 1960 Wentzville Parkway matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. The winning number combination was 3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 4.
“Lotto tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if your ticket is a winner.” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you bought a Lotto ticket at this Schnucks location for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully.”
The winner has until April 5, 2021 to claim the prize. Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim the winnings.
The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.