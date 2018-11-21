Welcome to a place where Christmas past and present become one, where storybook characters come to life before your very eyes, and where the typical hustle and bustle of the holiday season melts away and allows you to enjoy the yuletide sights, sounds, and magic of yesteryear. This annual month long festival celebrates the best of the holiday season. From the boisterous cheer of our legendary Christmas figures and joyful singing of our harmonious carolers, to the unique shopping and dining opportunities found along the festively decorated brick lined streets, Christmas Traditions offers something special for everyone.
With over 40 years of the favorite holiday tradition, there has never been more to experience! Christmas Traditions is a month-long celebration of Christmas in St. Charles. The festival runs Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. In addition to the 80 plus characters who are always "making seasons bright", there are a host of other activities to enjoy while you're in St. Charles for Christmas.
At Saint Charles Christmas Traditions you can interact with some of the most famous figures in holiday history, literature and folklore. From the majestic pageantry of our Santas from around the world, to the good humor and cheer of the Sugar Plum Fairy, to the mischievous antics of the Master of Revels and Ebenezer Scrooge—all our Legends look forward to meeting you and your family. And with over 50 different characters wandering the street, there will be plenty of Christmas adventures awaiting your visit!
Enjoy the special sounds of the season as Saint Charles’ official Victorian carolers, the Cobblestone Wassailiers, serenade you with the familiar melodies of your favorite traditional Christmas carols. If you prefer a more modern sound, make sure to catch the classic American Sleigh Bell Singers, our USO Evergreens, the sparkling Candy Canes and cool Snowmen-quartets that specialize from the 1940s to today. Each of our holiday figures are eager to share their stories with you in the form of a trading card featuring their image and a small bit of Christmas history. Collecting these special cards is a cherished tradition of festival visitors young and old alike.
