The owners of Sugarbot Sweet Shop have purchased Little O’s Soda Shop on Main Street in St. Charles.
Jackie Huebbe says the old fashion soda shop will get a facelift and have a more authentic vibe.
“The quality is definitely going to change,” said Huebbe who opened Sugarbot Sweet Shop on Jackson Avenue with her then boyfriend, now husband Mark, back in 2015. The purchase of Little O’s was in part because of the success of Sugarbot.
“We’ve outgrown the space. I’ve had to say no more than yes recently.” Huebbe says Little O’s will give them twice the kitchen space. The soda shop will feature their bakery favorites along with ice cream made for the shop. The cookie dough ice cream will feature Sugarbot cookie dough.
“It’s higher quality ice cream, higher fat content, it will be much creamier, no artificial colors or preservative.’
The Huebbe’s said the popular Little O’s gooey butter cake recipe will remain. The purchase of the shop came with the original recipe but Huebbe says they will be using better ingredients including real vanilla. The rose rolls will also remain on the menu.
The shop will get some upgrades and will be decorated with photograph’s from Jackie Huebbe’s grandfather’s old pharmacy and soda shop.
“It will be a personal touch. People will notice some changes but it will be 100 percent better.”
Huebbe says the changes will take place over the coming weeks. For now they will keep the Little O’s name but that may also change down the road.
