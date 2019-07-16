ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can see the Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs for $10!
McDonald’s announced Tuesday they partnered with the team to bring back ‘Ticketfest.’ The discounted tickets are on sale now for the three-game series from July 30 to Aug. 1.
Tickets are limited to eight per customer and are only available while supplies last.
Click here to purchase tickets.
