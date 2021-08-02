ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can score two free Cardinals tickets for helping the team fight hunger.
The team will be collecting non-perishable donations between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in front of the Official Cardinals Team Store at the corner of 8th Street and Clark Avenue on Saturday. Those who donate will get a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game.
The team said all non-perishable donations are appreciated but the ones that will best meet the needs of the community are canned tuna and chicken, boxed or bagged pasta and rice, canned soup and chili, boxed crackers, canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, bottled jelly, granola/snack bars, fruit snacks and instant mashed potatoes. Diapers, baby formula, toilet tissue and general hygiene products will also be accepted.
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Feeding Missouri are teaming up with the Cardinals for the “Home Run Against Hunger Food Drive.” Nearly one in five Missourians receive emergency food assistance yearly.
