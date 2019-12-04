ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will have over 50 giveaways for fans during their 2020 season at Busch Stadium.
The upcoming promotional schedule features eight bobbleheads, seven replica jerseys, a “YADI” Cardinals Tumbler, Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive and a Cardinals hockey sweater.
Some fan-favorite promotion days will be back this year, including Purina Pooches in the Ballpark and the Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
During the upcoming season, the Cardinals will host their first-ever Cardinals Alumni Weekend presented by Heartland Coca-Coca. During the June 19-22 weekend, fans will be able to take home a Ted Simmons Bobblehead on Friday, Adult Mystery “Players Weekend” Jersey on Saturday and a Cardinals Belt on Sunday.
Click here for a complete list of promotions for the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.