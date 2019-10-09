ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Want to own a piece of NLDS' Game 4?
You can own the Oct. 7 ball for when the Cardinals beat the Braves 5-4.
The ball was pitched by Julio Teheran to Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Wong led off the bottom half with a ground-rule double to left. The Braves walked Goldschmidt to pitch to Ozuna, who narrowly beat out a possible double play ball to set up first and third for Yadier Molina.
Molina hit a game winning sac fly RBI into the left field.
The current bid is $410.
To auction on the ball, click here.
