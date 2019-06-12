ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina congratulated Blues' Right Winger Vladimir Tarasenko with a FaceTime call.
Yadi posted the screenshot of the Facetime call to his Instagram and Tarasenko is all smiles...give or take some teeth.
READ: History made: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for franchise's first Stanley Cup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.