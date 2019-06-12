Yadi and Vladi
@yadier_marciano_molina

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina congratulated Blues' Right Winger Vladimir Tarasenko with a FaceTime call.

Yadi posted the screenshot of the Facetime call to his Instagram and Tarasenko is all smiles...give or take some teeth.

History made: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for franchise's first Stanley Cup

