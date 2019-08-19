ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Exactly 24 hours after the MLS announcement, St. Louis will learn the team name and see a logo for the XFL's St. Louis franchise.
The league announced Monday night it will unveil all eight teams on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET on XFL.com and their social media platforms.
The St. Louis team will be led by Jonathan Hayes, who has 15 years of NFL coaching experience.
Games will start in February 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.