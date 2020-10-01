Dwayne The Rock Johnson XFL

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he is the new owner of the XFL on Twitter on Aug. 3.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The XFL will return in spring 2022!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made the announcement with a video on Twitter Thursday morning. 

After the XFL’s inaugural season was canceled and the league declared bankruptcy due to the pandemic, Johnson partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to purchase the league for $15 million. 

During the inaugural season, thousands of fans flooded The Dome to cheer on the St. Louis BattleHawks. The team also reportedly had the biggest fan base in the XFL.

