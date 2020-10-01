ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The XFL will return in spring 2022!
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made the announcement with a video on Twitter Thursday morning.
After the XFL’s inaugural season was canceled and the league declared bankruptcy due to the pandemic, Johnson partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to purchase the league for $15 million.
XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL✊🏾#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020
During the inaugural season, thousands of fans flooded The Dome to cheer on the St. Louis BattleHawks. The team also reportedly had the biggest fan base in the XFL.
